Richland council divided on Columbia Point South plan

A deeply divided Richland City Council voted 3-2 to initial approval for a restrictive new zoning for Columbia Point South.
The 89 city-owned acres are south of Interstate 182 near the confluence of the Yakima and Columbia rivers.
Mayor Bob Thompson and Councilmen Jerry Christensen and Phil Lemley favored applying a new “urban recreation” zone to the property, saying they wanted to leave the door open to new ideas.
Lemley said he is open to even more development than what is contemplated in an urban recreation zone.
Councilmen Sandra Kent and Dori Luzzo Gilmour voted no, citing community sentiment against development. Though current zoning would allow development with fewer rules for protecting tribal sites, many people fear the new zoning will usher in development.
Thompson noted that development is unlikely in the near future because it would cost millions to build an underpass under I-182 to access the point.
Councilmen Brad Anderson and David Rose were not at this week’s meeting.
The rezone will not be final until the council votes again at a future session.
The urban recreation zone would allow limited development of Columbia Point South under highly constrained circumstances.
Any development would be subject to a cultural inventory of the site, with review by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Currently, the inventory requirement only applies to land closer to the Columbia.
City council meetings are recorded and can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/RichlandCouncilVideos.
