Richland council divided on Columbia Point South plan

More Videos 0:36 Watch: Blessing of the pets Pause 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 0:36 Access under I-182 bridges to Columbia Point South 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 0:40 Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 4:26 Puerto Rican National Guard distributes potable water 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:52 Eat All About It: Port bets on food trucks at a Osprey Pointe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Access under I-182 bridges to Columbia Point South Richland is once again contemplating limited development at Columbia Point South, the sliver of open land at the hard-to-reach area at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers. Richland is once again contemplating limited development at Columbia Point South, the sliver of open land at the hard-to-reach area at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Richland is once again contemplating limited development at Columbia Point South, the sliver of open land at the hard-to-reach area at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald