More Videos 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford Pause 0:36 Watch: Blessing of the pets 0:36 Access under I-182 bridges to Columbia Point South 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Blessing of the pets St. Joseph's Catholic School hosts Blessing of the Pets to honor St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday in Kennewick. Father Jacob Davis blessed pets of students and faculty. St. Joseph's Catholic School hosts Blessing of the Pets to honor St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday in Kennewick. Father Jacob Davis blessed pets of students and faculty. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

St. Joseph's Catholic School hosts Blessing of the Pets to honor St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday in Kennewick. Father Jacob Davis blessed pets of students and faculty. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald