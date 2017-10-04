PNNL scientist calls Nobel chemistry discovery ‘Google Earth for molecules’

Three European-born scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a new way to assemble precise three-dimensional images of biological molecules like proteins, DNA and RNA.
Their work has helped scientists decipher processes within cells that were previously invisible and has led to better understanding of viruses like Zika. In the future, their techniques could offer road maps in the development of drugs to treat diseases.
“This discovery is like the Google Earth for molecules in that it takes us down to the fine detail of atoms within proteins,” said Allison Campbell, the president of the American Chemical Society and an associate laboratory director at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.
The winners are Jacques Dubochet, a retired biophysicist at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland; Joachim Frank, a professor at Columbia University in New York; and Richard Henderson, a scientist at the British Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England.
The Nobel committee said the cryo-electron microscopy technique they developed produces “detailed images of life’s complex machineries in atomic resolution.”
“Soon there are no more secrets,” said Sara Snogerup Linse, a professor of physical chemistry at Lund University in Sweden who chaired the committee for the chemistry prize. “Now we can see the intricate details of the biomolecules in every corner of our cells, in every drop of our body fluids.”
Understanding proteins in their native state is important to every field of science, as proteins are in every living thing, Campbell said.
“A picture truly is worth a thousand words, and the laureates’ discoveries are invaluable to our understanding of life and the development of new therapeutics to improve people’s lives and the health of our planet,” she said.
Figuring out the shape of proteins and other biological molecules is crucial to understanding their functions. The structure of a virus, for instance, gives essential clues to how it invades a cell.
The technique developed by the Nobel Prize winners is already driving some scientific advances. Last year, scientists were able to use cryo-electron microscopy to analyze the structure of the Zika virus, the mosquito-borne virus that causes birth defects.
“We could never have done that with crystallography on its own,” said Michael Rossmann, a professor of biological sciences at Purdue University in Indiana who led the research that produced the Zika structure.
He said that he and his colleagues have identified sites on the virus where antibodies can attach and disable Zika. That could lead to the development of antiviral drugs.
The same technique was used to figure out the structure of proteins involved with circadian rhythms, advances that were recognized with this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine.
Only a small number of institutions can perform cryo-electron microscopy. The microscope apparatus costs millions of dollars. Henderson likened the technique to DNA sequencing – once laborious and costly, now commonplace and affordable.
He imagined that the same will happen for biologists wanting to know the structure of a protein. “You send it off, teatime, and the next morning, you get the structure back by email,” he said.
Frank said he had yet to decide what to do with his one-third share of the $1.1 million prize money. “I haven’t discussed this with my wife,” he said. “One thing I told her is we don’t have to worry about dog-sitting anymore.”
