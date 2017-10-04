Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Kennewick are soliciting applications for the second Smile Again program. The recipient will receive dental implants and suupporting servicdes worth up to $50,000. Barbara Trivett, of Kennewick, was the 2016 recipient.
Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial seeks candidate to ‘Smile Again’

October 04, 2017 4:44 PM

Columbia Basin Oral & Maxiofacial Surgeons of Kennewick is seeking a deserving candidate for its annual Smile Again program, which provides a low-income resident who cannot afford dental surgery with a new set of permanent teeth and related care, including surgery.

The free services can be worth up to $50,000.

Smile Again is aimed at those who have poor oral health. In its first year, the practice received 140 applications.

The Kennewick practice will accept applications through Nov. 3 and the winner will be announced Nov. 30. For information, visit https://cboms.com/smileagain.

