Meet the candidates tonight in Kennewick and Monday in Pasco

October 04, 2017 10:14 AM

The League of Women Voters of Benton & Franklin Counties and Consejo Latino and the Pasco Chamber of Commerce are holding forums in coming days to introduce voters to candidates for public office.

The League of Women Voters of Benton & Franklin Counties and Consejo Latino forum for Kennewick candidates begins at 6:30 p.m. today at the Kennewick School District Administration building, 1000 W. Fourth Ave.

Candidates for Kennewick City Council, Kennewick School Board, Benton County Sheriff and the Port of Kennewick Commission are invited to participate.

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce will feature Pasco City Council candidates at its October luncheon on Monday, Oct. 9.

The candidates forum is from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pasco Red Lion. RSVP to the chamber at admin@pascochamber.org. Candidates will give brief introductions and field questions from chamber members.

The general election is Nov. 7.

