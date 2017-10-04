Bird walk moves to Richland park this month

Spot and identify birds Saturday at a Richland walk led by the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society.
The group has moved its October public bird walk to W.E. Johnson Park, as Bateman Island remains closed to the public after a fire.
Participants may see winter residents like varied thrush, hermit thrush, fox sparrow and Pacific wren.
Meet at 8 a.m. at the south entrance to the park.
From Highway 240 turn west on Duportail Street, right on Riverstone Drive and left on Tanglewood Drive. From there it is one block to the park entrance on the right. Only street parking is available.
