Community Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasco holds a vigil in observance of the events in Las Vegas this evening. File Tri-City Herald

Pasco candlelight vigil for Las Vegas victims tonight

October 04, 2017 09:24 AM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 12:45 PM

Community Unitarian Universalist Church is planning a vigil tonight honoring the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

“Hold on, hold each other and hold to love,” begins at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 2819 W. Sylvester St. in Pasco.

Doak Mansfield

The Rev. Doak Mansfield describes the service as a non-traditional observance of the tragedy in Las Vegas featuring readings, music and candle lighting that “reflects the church’s liberal faith heritage of inclusiveness and compassion.”

If you know of other events, send the information to news@tricityherald.com.

