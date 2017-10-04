Pasco candlelight vigil for Las Vegas victims tonight

Community Unitarian Universalist Church is planning a vigil tonight honoring the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.
“Hold on, hold each other and hold to love,” begins at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 2819 W. Sylvester St. in Pasco.
The Rev. Doak Mansfield describes the service as a non-traditional observance of the tragedy in Las Vegas featuring readings, music and candle lighting that “reflects the church’s liberal faith heritage of inclusiveness and compassion.”
