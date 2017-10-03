1 hurt in 3-car smash-up on Highway 240

A three-car collision Tuesday afternoon backed up traffic along Highway 240 and left one person hurt.
The Washington State Patrol says Juventino Ramirez-Rodriguez, 30, of Pasco, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital after he rear-ended another vehicle at 3 p.m.
Riley M. Volmer, 16, was at the front of a three-car pack heading east when he slowed for traffic. The WSP said Ramirez-Rodriguez, driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup, didn’t pay attention to the slowdown and hit Christopher R. Dunn, 19, who was in a Ford Focus hatchback. Dunn was pushed into Volmer’s Chevy Corsica sedan.
WSP cited Ramirez-Rodriguez for negligent driving and Dunn for following too close.
