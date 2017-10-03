Local

Learn to be a movie critic Saturday in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

October 03, 2017 6:21 PM

Here’s your shot at being a movie critic.

The Herald’s movie critic Gary Wolcott, who writes the Mr. Movie column, is offering a class Oct. 7 on how to review a movie.

The class will include watching and critiquing the Blade Runner sequel. It’s not critical if you haven’t seen the 1982 original.

The film is at 11:05 a.m. at Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and runs two hours and 43 minutes. The class will then meat about 3:15 for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Meet at the theater at 10:50 a.m. Cost is $21, including the ticket.

Sign up at bit.ly/moviecritic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eat All About It: Port bets on food trucks at a Osprey Pointe

Eat All About It: Port bets on food trucks at a Osprey Pointe 1:52

Eat All About It: Port bets on food trucks at a Osprey Pointe
Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins 1:06

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins
Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

View More Video