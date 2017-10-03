Learn to be a movie critic Saturday in Kennewick

Here’s your shot at being a movie critic.
The Herald’s movie critic Gary Wolcott, who writes the Mr. Movie column, is offering a class Oct. 7 on how to review a movie.
The class will include watching and critiquing the Blade Runner sequel. It’s not critical if you haven’t seen the 1982 original.
The film is at 11:05 a.m. at Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and runs two hours and 43 minutes. The class will then meat about 3:15 for about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
Meet at the theater at 10:50 a.m. Cost is $21, including the ticket.
Sign up at bit.ly/moviecritic.
