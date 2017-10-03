Plants in the Tri-Cities likely will not freeze this week, but temperatures could drop below freezing in higher areas of the Mid-Columbia.
Local

Freeze warning issued for parts of the Mid-Columbia

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 03, 2017 1:36 PM

Some areas of the Mid-Columbia could have the first freeze of the fall Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service is predicting a low of 36 degrees in the Tri-Cities Tuesday night and 35 degrees Wednesday night.

But Mid-Columbia areas with higher elevations could have freezing temperatures, the weather service said. Skies will be clear and a cold, dry air mass will cover the region.

Sensitive outdoor plants and gardens in some areas should be protected to prevent freeze damage.

Some warming is expected starting Thursday, with lows back in the 40s for the Tri-Cities through the weekend. Highs should be in the 70s from Thursday through Saturday.

Patches of blowing dust are forecast for Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

  Comments  

