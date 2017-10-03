KID customers to have water again soon

Kennewick Irrigation District customers should have water service back in 24 to 36 hours.
KID has located the source of the leak in a section of the main canal near Badger Road and Interstate 82 and repaired the concrete-lined section of the canal.
It will take up to a day and a half for water to reach all customers, the district said.
The leak was discovered Friday and initially service was only interrupted to some customers. When crews still could not locate and repair the leak, all water was shut off at the Chandler Pumps over the weekend.
