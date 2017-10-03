Water service is being restored to Kennewick Irrigation District customers after water was shut off at the Chandler Pumps to find and repair a leak in the main canal.
Local

KID customers to have water again soon

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

October 03, 2017 9:52 AM

Kennewick Irrigation District customers should have water service back in 24 to 36 hours.

KID has located the source of the leak in a section of the main canal near Badger Road and Interstate 82 and repaired the concrete-lined section of the canal.

It will take up to a day and a half for water to reach all customers, the district said.

The leak was discovered Friday and initially service was only interrupted to some customers. When crews still could not locate and repair the leak, all water was shut off at the Chandler Pumps over the weekend.

