Tri-Citian at Las Vegas concert thought of her baby and ran for her life

Jessica Church and a girlfriend were feeling tired when headliner Jason Aldean took the stage Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
It was Church’s third annual trip to the three-day country music event, and she was enjoying the getaway with three friends. Two had backed out of the evening concert, citing exhaustion.
Church and another friend stayed, but found a place to sit in the food area, near the rear of the venue.
When a gunman opened fire, they were away from the main crowd.
The Kennewick woman, who works in marketing and communications at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, recalled Sunday night’s massacre in vivid detail.
It started with a “pop pop,” she said.
Church recognized the sound of gunfire but initially dismissed it as unlikely. There was a brief pause, then the sound of endless machine gun-like shots and nothing else.
“It was absolutely nonstop,” she recalled. “There was no other noise. There was nobody screaming. There was no crying. Everybody just ran for their lives.”
Church and her friend headed for an exit. They were caught inside a barrier and a medical aid station. For 40 minutes, they took cover with 20 other terrified concertgoers behind a pair of tall air conditioning units.
Church thought about her 6-month-old baby daughter.
“It was what got me through,” she said. “ I know this isn’t it for me. I’m going to get back home.”
When they were finally able to flee, they went to the MGM lobby. For a moment, there were hints of normalcy as some water was passed around. The respite lasted until a crowd burst from the casino yelling, “Shooters are here!”
Jessica Church of Kennewick
They fled and succeeded in hailing a cab. The women told the driver to take them as far away as possible. Eventually, Church and her friend returned to their hotel. But they had another issue.
In the confusion, Church’s friend lost her purse and worried about being able to board her flight home without her ID. They went to the airport early to sort it out and returned home by Monday afternoon.
Church is left with a souvenir.
In the siege, a young man separated from his family and girlfriend handed her a necklace with a dog tag engraved with 1 Corinthians 6:12. He told her it would protect her and the two took turns reading to one another: “All things are lawful unto me, but all things are not expedient: all things are lawful for me, but I will not be brought under the power of any.”
Now home, Church said she’s taking her time decompressing.
“I’m still kind of in flight mode,” she said.
Church wasn’t the only Tri-Citian caught up in the worst mass murder in modern U.S. history. Social media feeds indicate several others were there as well.
Though, there were no indications Monday that any Mid-Columbia residents were injured. But Clark County, Nevada, officials have cautioned that it will take time to identify victims.
Rick Ornstein, owner of The Educated Cigar at Richland’s Atomic Bowl & Joker’s Casino, traveled with three employees as vendors at the event. A customer who knew of their plans said Ornstein told him he’d attended in 2016 and the event was so lucrative he doubled his area this year.
Ornstein was not reachable Monday but a manager at Joker’s reported all four were all right Monday, citing a report from an employee who didn’t make the trip.
Chad Markel, a Kennewick real estate broker, posted a lengthy report on Facebook after he received an unexpected text from his wife at 10:10 p.m. Sunday. She was in Las Vegas for the concert with two Tri-City friends.
A series of frantic messages continued through the night and his wife reported seeing many people shot. She estimated she’d seen 50 lifeless bodies.
When she was able to tell him that their group was safely reunited at their hotel, Markel said he responded with gratitude: “I text(ed) her, those were the BEST words she had ever text(ed) me.”
At least one Trios Health employee also was at the scene.
Tamie Bradbury updated her Facebook profile picture with a black and white image of the Mandalay Bay and the message, “Pray for Las Vegas.”
Friends expressed their relief that she was not hurt.
“((((Hugs)))) Tamie, I’m sorry you had to go through that,” one commented.
