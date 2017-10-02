Gerald J. Hale, 82, of Prosser, died Sept. 30 at his home.
He was born in Stenen, Saskatchewan, and lived in Prosser for 27 years.
He was a retired painter at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
October 02, 2017 5:41 PM
Gerald J. Hale, 82, of Prosser, died Sept. 30 at his home.
He was born in Stenen, Saskatchewan, and lived in Prosser for 27 years.
He was a retired painter at the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments