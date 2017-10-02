Local

Gerald J. Hale

October 02, 2017 5:41 PM

Gerald J. Hale, 82, of Prosser, died Sept. 30 at his home.

He was born in Stenen, Saskatchewan, and lived in Prosser for 27 years.

He was a retired painter at the Hanford nuclear reservation.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins 1:06

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins
Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport 1:04

TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport

View More Video