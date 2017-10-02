Police have leads in Blue Mountain poaching case

The Oregon State Police has leads on suspects in the poaching of three elk in Morrow County between Sept. 16 and 23.
On Sept. 26 law enforcement had released a photo of two bow hunters seen in the area and asked for calls from the public.
No more information is needed from the public at this time, according to the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police on Monday.
The elk were killed in the Blue Mountains of Morrow County, and much of the meat was left to rot, according to the Oregon State Police.
Comments