Hungry? New food truck hot spot opens today in Pasco

Maybe that lunch you brought for work can wait a day.
The Port of Pasco launches the region’s latest “food pod” today next to Osprey Pointe on the Columbia River.
The Food Pointe will be a daily food truck gathering with rotating vendors operating from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays. It will be in the field next to Osprey Pointe and the Big Pasco Industrial Center alongside 904 Ainsworth Ave.
The pod aims to accommodate port tenants, truckers and travelers.
Swampy’s BBQ and Rex’s Top Shelf will do the honors of inaugurating the newest pod. Swampy’s will feature Smokin’ Cubans or BBQ chicken quarters. Rex’s Top Shelf will serve pork shanks and a deluxe chicken salad wrap.
For more news about restaurants in the Tri-Cities check out the Eat All About It column in the Herald on Wednesdays.
Comments