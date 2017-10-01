Mid-Columbia agendas for the week of Oct. 2-5

Monday
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: discuss a special permit for a wireless tower and ground equipment at 2600 N. 20th Ave., a $475,000 bid for an upgrade project at Butterfield Water Treatment Plant, and a construction contract for first phase of the City Hall remodel.
Tuesday
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 Ely St., Kennewick: Presentation on draft 2018 budget and set a special meeting for the Badger East Canal Project.
Prosser School Board, 5 p.m., 1500 Grant Avenue, Prosser: Interviews for student board member.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: Voluntary stewardship program.
Richland City Council pre-meeting, 7 p.m., annex building, 975 George Washington Way: Executive session to discuss litigation, discuss meeting agenda for 7:30 meeting.
Richland City Council regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., council chambers, 505 Swift Blvd.: Critical areas ordinance amendment, rezone Columbia Park South to “urban recreation”.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Agreement with Tri-Cities Animal Control, noise regulations.
Kennewick City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Rezone 2652 W. 15th Ave. to residential/manufactured home.
Wednesday
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: $5,000 budget transfer for part-time help in coroner’s office.
Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 975 George Washington Way: Portable food vendor regulations, zoning map corrections, subdivision code amendments.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., council chambers, 505 Swift Blvd.: Sate arts commission presentation, Art in the Community.
Thursday
