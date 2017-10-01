Six of nine ‘perfect’ scores go to restaurants being re-inspected

Nine Mid-Columbia eateries earned perfect scores on their health department inspections in the week that ended Sept. 15.
Of the nine, six nailed their inspections on a follow-up visit by the Benton-Franklin Health Department’s food safety team.
Health inspectors regularly visit more than 1,000 licensed food retail establishments, including restaurants, stores and other locations where food is offered for sale.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale covering worker training and knowledge, food handling and overall sanitation.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up receive additional follow-ups. The current batch includes seven who need additional scrutiny.
Past inspections can be viewed on the health district’s website at bfhd.wa.gov/food.index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Backyard Grub (Mobile), Food Truck Friday, Pasco, Sept. 15, routine (115 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, improper chemical use, unapproved procedures.
Circle K, 2601 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 13, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
El Caporal Inc., 624 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 14, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding.
Ethos Bakery & Cafe (Caterer), Farmers Market, Richland, Sept. 15, routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in control not controlling food safety risks, improper hand washing, no soap or paper towels at hand sink, room temperature storage.
Sandoval’s Market (Deli), 6930 Road 170, Basin City, Sept. 14, second follow-up to Aug. 2 routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Sterling’s, 2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 13, second follow-up to July 7 routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Stone Soup @ The Port, 2355 Stevens Drive, Richland, Sept.13, routine (30 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Bruchi’s, 4303 Clemente Lane, Pasco, Sept. 15, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 2501 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Sept. 13, first follow-up to Aug. 11 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
By-Pass Food Mart, 2201 Stevens Drive, Richland, Sept. 13, first follow-up to Aug. 28 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Caterpillar Cafe LLC, 227 Symons St., Richland, Sept. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Cottonwood Elementary School, 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, Sept. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 6715 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 15, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
El Buen Gusto, 602 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 14, first follow-up to July 27 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 15, fourth follow-up to Aug. 7 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Flying X Coffee, 3012 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 13, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Frutas Las Palmas, 2517 W. Sylvester, Pasco, Sept. 15, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Hermiston Melon Co. (Demonstrator), Farmers Market, Richland, Sept. 15, third follow-up to July 14 routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Horn Rapids Golf Course, 2800 Clubhouse Drive, Richland, Sept. 13, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Horn Rapids RV Resort, 2640 Kingsgate Way, Richland, Sept. 13, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Juanito’s Foods (Deli), 1620 W. Clark St., Pasco, Sept. 15, first follow-up to June 29 routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Leyte Oriental Store, 1412 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Sept. 14, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Mustang Grill/Cafe Villa, 602 Seventh St., Prosser, Sept. 14, first follow-up to June 22 (10 red, 0 blue)
McD’s Cafe DBA HAMMER Cafe, 2890 Horn Rapids Road, Richland, Sept. 13, first follow-up to Aug. 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 1922 N. Steptoe St., Kennewick, Sept. 12, first follow-up to Aug. 3 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sandoval’s Market (Meat), 6930 Road 170, Basin City, Sept. 14, first follow-up to Aug. 2 routine (0 red, 10 blue)
Subway, 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Sept. 14, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Tortilleria Las Palmas (Meat), 1108 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Sept. 13, first follow-up to Aug. 1 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Uptown Antiques, 1365 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments