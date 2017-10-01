Mid-Columbia’s newest judge to be sworn in Monday afternoon

Sam Swanberg will be sworn in as the newest member of the Benton Franklin Superior Court bench on Monday afternoon.
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Swanberg, a well known defense attorney, to the seat held by Judge Vic VanderSchoor after VanderSchoor announced he would retire about a year into his new four-year term..
Swanberg was one of five applicants for the appointment.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, at the Franklin County Courthouse, Courtroom 2, 1016 N. Fourth Ave, Pasco.
Swanberg will serve until a special election is held in 2018 to serve the remainder of VanderSchoor’s term.
