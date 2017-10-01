Local

Mid-Columbia’s newest judge to be sworn in Monday afternoon

Tri-City Herald

October 01, 2017 1:19 PM

Sam Swanberg will be sworn in as the newest member of the Benton Franklin Superior Court bench on Monday afternoon.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Swanberg, a well known defense attorney, to the seat held by Judge Vic VanderSchoor after VanderSchoor announced he would retire about a year into his new four-year term..

Swanberg was one of five applicants for the appointment.

Swanberg
Sam Swanberg will be sworn in as the Mid-Columbia’s newest superior court judge Monday afternoon in Pasco.
Courtesy Sam Swanberg

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, at the Franklin County Courthouse, Courtroom 2, 1016 N. Fourth Ave, Pasco.

Swanberg will serve until a special election is held in 2018 to serve the remainder of VanderSchoor’s term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins 1:06

Watch: One girl's mission to save the penguins
Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport 1:04

TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport

View More Video