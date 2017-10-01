Kennewick police are searching for a man who menaced a clerk with a handgun during a Sunday morning robbery.
Local

Armed robber eludes K9 search after Sunday morning holdup

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 01, 2017 12:02 PM

Kennewick police are searching for a man who robbed a Kennewick convenience store at gunpoint Sunday morning.

The suspect approached the clerk at the Porters convenience store, 4212 W. 27th Ave., at 8:45 a.m. and demanded money while displaying a handgun.

The suspect fled the store on foot. An attempt to track the robber with K9 units was not successful.

The suspect is described as male, of average height and weight. He was wearing a black baseball hat with dark gray sweatshirt and pants.

Call 509-628-0333 with any information.

