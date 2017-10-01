The Kennewick Irrigation District has expanded its service shut down while it attempts to repair a leak in the Main Canal near Badger Road and Interstate 82.
Kennewick goes dry as irrigation district seeks leak source

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

October 01, 2017 10:52 AM

More Kennewick Irrigation District customers will temporarily lose water service as the district moves to repair leaks at the concrete lined section of its main canal near Badger Road and Intestate 82.

The district announced Sunday that it plans a complete shutdown of water delivery at the Chandler Pumps.

The district shut down some water delivery to the main canal on Friday, but preserved service to customers served by its Badger East and Badger West canals. The partial shutdown left about eight inches of water in the main canal.

Sunday, the district said it needed to reduce the water levels further to find the source of the problem.

The shutdown is affecting customers served off the Main Canal, Division 4 Canal, the Highland Feeder Canal and the Badger East and West canals.

Crews are working through the weekend to locate and repair the leak but the district does not expect systems to be operational by Monday. Visit kid.org for continuing updates.

Kennewick Irrigation typically shuts off water for the season in mid-October. It has not announced its 2017 shutoff date.

