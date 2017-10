People watch as Julia Johnson, left, Nukinka Manuel, Jesse Bevis Jr., Ada Patrick and Alayna Bevis take part in the grand entry to open the floor for their performance during Heritage Day at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco on Saturday. Heritage Days had a Lewis and Clark living history encampment, mountain man camps, Native American dancing and other cultural displays. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald