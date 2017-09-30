Drugs, politics and Bigfoot: Tri-Cities Community Lecture Series has it all

More Videos 0:36 Access under I-182 bridges to Columbia Point South Pause 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:40 Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program 1:32 Procession for retired Richland Sgt. Chris Vowels 0:26 Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 1:32 Sasquatch enthusiasts gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. 2:45 Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 1:55 Defense leads the way in Kamiakin's 30-0 win over Hanford 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 0:45 Middleton's Fall Festival 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sasquatch enthusiasts gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. Sasquatch enthusiast gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. Sasquatch enthusiast gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Sasquatch enthusiast gather in Kennewick for the International Bigfoot Conference. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald