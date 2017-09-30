Drugs, politics and Bigfoot: Tri-Cities Community Lecture Series has it all

The 22nd annual Tri-Cities Community Lecture Series is off and running, offering a dozen opportunities to learn about everything from the opioid epidemic to Richland history to using science to scrutinize Sasquatch data.
The series is sponsored by Columbia Basin College, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Mid-Columbia Libraries, the Richland Public Library, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and the Battelle Memorial Institute.
The series launched in September. All lectures are free and open to the public.
Oct. 19
Understanding the Addiction Epidemic
Michele S. Gerber, PhD. will address the current state of public health and what participants can do. 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
Nov. 16
Crazy Politics: Populism, Conspiracy Theories and Paranoia in America
Political Science Professor Cornell Clayton will explore how American politics has become an arena for suspicious and angry minds. 7 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union Ave.
Dec. 21
Dupus Boomer’s PREFABulous Richland
Terry Andre and Connie Estep enlist the 1940s comic figure Dupus Boomer to explore how Richland formed to aid the secret World War II Manhattan Project. 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
Jan. 19
Cycling through Cuban History
Scott Woodward travels the backroads of Cuba, with stops in villages and colonial cities. 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
Feb. 15
The Good Game: On the Moral Value of Sports
Philosopher Mike VanQuickenborne explores the philosophical implications of sports, what they say about our culture and ways in which they can reveal our humanity. 7 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St.
March 1
The Truth and I: Reading Betty MacDonald in the Age of Memoir
Paula Becker, a journalist and Betty MacDonald biographer, ponders the relationship between nonfiction and memoir. 7 p.m., E. Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 205 Keewaydin Drive, Kennewick.
March 15
Diamonds in the Ether: Tuning In to Northwest Public Radio
Radio historian and broadcaster Feliks Banel revisits the history of radio in Washington using a mix of vintage audio, historic images and storytelling. 7 p.m., Franklin County Historical Society & Museum, 305 N. Fourth, Pasco.
April 19
FIRST IN: US Green Berets in Vietnam, 1957.
Hank Cramer, son of Capt. Harry Cramer, who led the first team of Special Forces advisors to Vietnam, shares the story of the mission and its once-secret details. The elder Cramer was killed in Vietnam in October 1957, becoming the first U.S. Army soldier to die in the war. 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.
May 17
Coming Home: How the Humanities Help Soldiers Find Meaning After War
Jeb Wyman leads a talk that shares how men and women who served during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan incorporate their experiences and insights from famous writers and philosophers. 7 p.m., Franklin County Historical Society & Museum, 305 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco.
June 21
Sasquatch: Man-Ape or Myth?
Author David George Gordon explores how citizen scientists can use the rules of science to substantiate the Sasquatch’s status. 7 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St.
For more information, visit columbiabasin.edu/artscenter or call 509-542-5531
