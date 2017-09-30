Local

Don your kilt for Mid-Columbia Libraries Literary Fest kickoff

Tri-City Herald

September 30, 2017 3:18 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries launches its annual literary festival with a reception and book giveaway featuring Alexander McCall Smith at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St.

The second annual Mid-Columbia Reads festival includes a variety of special programs and culminates with a visit by Smith, the international bestselling author of “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” series.

Alexander McCall Smith
Alexander McCall Smith, author of 'No 1 Ladies Detective Agency' is featured during the Mid -Columbia Libraries’ fall literacy festival kickoff on Monday. The author will visit on Nov. 14.
Chris Watt

Copies will be available along with others from his popular children’s series and “44 Scotland Street.”

Guests are encouraged to wear “something Scottish.” Refreshments will be served from 2 to 4 p.m.

