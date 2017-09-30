Don your kilt for Mid-Columbia Libraries Literary Fest kickoff

Mid-Columbia Libraries launches its annual literary festival with a reception and book giveaway featuring Alexander McCall Smith at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St.
The second annual Mid-Columbia Reads festival includes a variety of special programs and culminates with a visit by Smith, the international bestselling author of “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” series.
Copies will be available along with others from his popular children’s series and “44 Scotland Street.”
Guests are encouraged to wear “something Scottish.” Refreshments will be served from 2 to 4 p.m.
