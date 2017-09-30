Two hurt in truck v SUV v car v truck, Pasco man jailed for DUI

A Pasco man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he caused a chain wreck along Highway 395 at Yelm Street in Kennewick Friday evening.
Brandon Frank Hamilton, 40, was booked into the Benton County Jail after he drove his Ford 350 pick up and trailer into a vehicle that had slowed for traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Benton County jail’s Saturday inmate roster indicates Hamilton is being held without bail on misdemeanor charges of DUI and failing to equip a vehicle with an ignition interlock device.
The state patrol said all four vehicles were headed northbound on 395 when three slowed for traffic. Hamilton stuck a Ford Expedition driven by Jose Roman, 17, of Hermiston. The Expedition then struck a Hyundai Accent driven by Rakeem J. Shields, 24, of San Jose, Calif. The Hyundai then struck a Ford 250 pickup driven by Terry L. Burnette, 57, of Pasco.
None of the drivers, including Hamilton, were hurt. But Roman’s two passengers — Karina Gaspar, 22, of Hermiston, and an unnamed teen — were reportedly taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Saturday, Kadlec did not have a record of Gaspar being a patient and their conditions were not clear.
