Be prepared for continuing traffic delays because of long-term construction projects, whether you’re heading west to the Seattle area or south to Oregon from the Tri-Cities.
Be prepared for continuing traffic delays because of long-term construction projects, whether you’re heading west to the Seattle area or south to Oregon from the Tri-Cities. Washington State Department of Transportation
Be prepared for continuing traffic delays because of long-term construction projects, whether you’re heading west to the Seattle area or south to Oregon from the Tri-Cities. Washington State Department of Transportation

Local

Driving to Oregon or Seattle this weekend? Expect traffic delays

Tri-City Herald

September 29, 2017 5:55 PM

Be prepared for continuing traffic delays because of long-term construction projects, whether you’re heading west to the Seattle area or south to Oregon from the Tri-Cities.

As work continues on the Columbia River Bridge on Interstate 82, traffic heading south toward Oregon has been shifted to a single lane on the northbound bridge and the speed limit reduced to 40 mph. The $10 million project is replacing the deck of the steel truss bridge near Umatilla.

Traffic headed over the bridge toward the Tri-Cities has a speed limit of 55 mph.

Through October about 1,000 agriculture trucks a day will be entering from the Highway 14 ramp onto the interstate. Drivers should watch for the slow-moving trucks.

On Interstate 90 from North Bend to Snoqualmie Pass, lane closures are possible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for concrete work.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport 1:04

TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

View More Video