Driving to Oregon or Seattle this weekend? Expect traffic delays

Be prepared for continuing traffic delays because of long-term construction projects, whether you’re heading west to the Seattle area or south to Oregon from the Tri-Cities.
As work continues on the Columbia River Bridge on Interstate 82, traffic heading south toward Oregon has been shifted to a single lane on the northbound bridge and the speed limit reduced to 40 mph. The $10 million project is replacing the deck of the steel truss bridge near Umatilla.
Traffic headed over the bridge toward the Tri-Cities has a speed limit of 55 mph.
Through October about 1,000 agriculture trucks a day will be entering from the Highway 14 ramp onto the interstate. Drivers should watch for the slow-moving trucks.
On Interstate 90 from North Bend to Snoqualmie Pass, lane closures are possible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for concrete work.
