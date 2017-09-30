Meals on Wheels

▪ Monday — Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, oatmeal cookie.
▪ Tuesday — Sweet and sour pork, fluffy rice, Oriental veggies, dinner roll, spiced apples.
▪ Wednesday — Beef tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, salsa and sour cream, apricots.
▪ Thursday — Tuna noodle casserole, carrots lyonnaise, tossed salad with dressing, dinner roll, blueberry crisp.
▪ Friday — Rosemary chicken, mushroom gravy, herbed potatoes, green beans, peaches.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Parkside, 509-545-2169; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. Café 509-736-0045. Menu substitutions may occasionally occur. Café also serves soup, salads and sandwiches.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
