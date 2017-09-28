Flying out of Pasco? Your iPad security check could take longer

If you’re flying out of the Tri-Cities Airport anytime soon, you might want to leave a little extra time.
The Pasco airport is one of the first in the state to implement a change in how certain carry-on electronic devices are screened.
The devices still are allowed. But as of Thursday, those bigger than a cellphone — think tablets, Kindles and hand-held game systems — must be placed in bins for X-ray screening.
That already was the rule for laptops, but mid-size devices were allowed to pass through X-ray screening in carry-on bags.
The change is to further enhance safety, said Lorie Dankers, a public affairs manager for the Transportation Security Administration.
“It allows our officers to get a clearer look at images of those electronics,” she said.
“We know, from intelligence, that those who would choose to harm the aviation system want to use general consumer-type items, including electronics. We want to make sure they’re not tampered with, make sure that they’re safe to get on the aircraft. When they’re in bags with other items, especially a cluttered bag, it’s can be difficult for us to get a clear look,” Dankers said.
We know, from intelligence, that those who would choose to harm the aviation system want to use general consumer-type items, including electronics. We want to make sure they’re not tampered with, make sure that they’re safe to get on the aircraft.
Lorie Dankers, Transportation Security Administration
The electronic devices must be placed in bins with nothing under or on top of them.
Cellphones aren’t affected by the new procedure; they can pass through the X-ray machine in purses or other carry-on bags.
The rules for what items are and aren’t allowed onto planes also haven’t changed. For the full list, go to tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring.
The Department of Homeland Security in July announced the new procedure was coming, after testing it at several airports across the country.
Along with Pasco, the change already is in place in the Yakima and Wenatchee airports. Other airports, such as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, will join in as staff are trained.
Travelers are advised to show up 90 minutes before their flights, particularly if they’re traveling in the morning — Pasco airport’s busiest time.
Dankers said the new procedure could cause some delay in screening lines initially, but overall it’s good for security and should save time by cutting down on the need for bag checks.
Travelers are advised to show up 90 minutes before their flights, particularly if they’re traveling in the morning — Pasco airport’s busiest time.
The airport already has signs in place about the new screening requirement. On Thursday afternoon, the security line was moving at a steady pace, even as officers explained the new rule.
Yadira Olivera of Prosser was headed to New York. She wasn’t phased.
“I’m already used to having to take my laptop out and having to take off my shoes,” she said. “Even when I have my iPad, I just always take it out anyway because I just assumed it was supposed to be taken out. No difference here.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments