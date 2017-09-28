Sept. 30 is National Public Lands Day, with most day fees waived on Washington State Parks and Forest Service land. The Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest near Greenwater, Wash., is shown.
Get outside on National Public Lands Day. Here’s what’s happening

By Annette Cary

September 28, 2017 05:54 PM

Saturday should be a good day to enjoy the outdoors, with events and free access planned on National Public Lands Day.

▪  The U.S. Forest Service will waive day-use fees at recreation sites in Oregon and Washington.

The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trail heads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals and heritage expeditions still exist. Find a recreation site at www.fs.fed.us/ivm/.

▪  No Discover Pass will be required for day use at Washington State Parks on Saturday.

That includes Sacajawea Historical State Park near Pasco. Saturday is the second day of Heritage Days at the park, with living history exhibits demonstrating the life of fur traders, mountain men and others from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪  The Tapteal Greenway Association is seeking volunteers to help with maintenance on the Tapteal Trail in the Chamna Natural Preserve.

Plans include pulling weeds and spreading wood ships. Volunteers should bring rakes, shovels, work gloves and wheelbarrows.

Meet at the main parking area in Richland at 9 a.m. From Aaron Drive, take the overpass by Beaver Bark and turn right at the T intersection, going down the slope to the Chamna stone sign and then following the unmarked pavement to the right onto the parking lot at the end of the road.

For more information, email taptealgreenway@gmail.com.

