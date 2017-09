Kathy Miller of Santa Clara, Calif., and her Cardigan Welsh Corgi named Quimby get in an obedience practice session Thursday morning in the east end of Columbia Park. They are in town for the three-day Fall Dog Show being held there by the Richland Kennel Club. An estimated 870 dogs are entered in a variety of events at the show starting Sept. 29, according to show chairman Ryin Horne. The show hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day this weekend. Admission is free. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald