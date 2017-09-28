Four-wheel drive required to navigate this corn maze

Be prepared to get you shoes a little dusty making your way through the four-wheel drive pickup truck corn maze featured this year at the Middleton’s Fall Festival site on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway. The 7-acre corn field maze, about a mile from Highway 12 in Pasco, also features campfire pits, games, a potato blaster and a 5-acre pumpkin patch. The fifth annual event is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays throughout October. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald