Four-wheel drive required to navigate this corn maze

Be prepared to get you shoes a little dusty making your way through the four-wheel drive pickup truck corn maze featured this year at the Middleton’s Fall Festival site on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway.
The 7-acre corn field maze, about a mile from Highway 12 in Pasco, also features campfire pits, games and a 5-acre pumpkin patch.
The fifth annual event is open every weekend in October.
The hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Sunday.
