Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather because highs are expected to drop to the 60s starting Sunday in the Tri-Cities.
Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather because highs are expected to drop to the 60s starting Sunday in the Tri-Cities. File Tri-City Herald
Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather because highs are expected to drop to the 60s starting Sunday in the Tri-Cities. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Goodbye 80s. Sharp drop in Tri-City temperatures forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

September 28, 2017 1:56 PM

Enjoy today’s warm weather, with Tri-City highs expected to get up to 85 degrees.

The Tri-Cities is not expected to see such high temperatures for awhile — and possibly not again this year.

By Monday the high is forecast to drop 20 degrees to 64, according to the National Weather Service.

It forecasts highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday, dipping to the 60s Sunday through at least Wednesday.

Lows should be mostly in the 40s, with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 40s Sunday through at least Tuesday.

A slight chance of showers is forecast for Sunday, with the chance of showers increasing on Monday, according to the weather service.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport

TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport 1:04

TSA implements new screening procedures at Tri-Cities Airport
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Kennewick poised for downtown 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

View More Video