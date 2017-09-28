Goodbye 80s. Sharp drop in Tri-City temperatures forecast

Enjoy today’s warm weather, with Tri-City highs expected to get up to 85 degrees.
The Tri-Cities is not expected to see such high temperatures for awhile — and possibly not again this year.
By Monday the high is forecast to drop 20 degrees to 64, according to the National Weather Service.
It forecasts highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday, dipping to the 60s Sunday through at least Wednesday.
Lows should be mostly in the 40s, with overnight temperatures dropping to the low 40s Sunday through at least Tuesday.
A slight chance of showers is forecast for Sunday, with the chance of showers increasing on Monday, according to the weather service.
