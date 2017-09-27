Kennewick celebrates the opening of its new Bob Olson Parkway with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
Kennewick celebrates the opening of its new Bob Olson Parkway with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 5. File Tri-City Herald
Kennewick celebrates the opening of its new Bob Olson Parkway with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 5. File Tri-City Herald

Local

It’s a ribbon cutting! Kennewick to celebrate Bob Olson Parkway

Tri-City Herald

September 27, 2017 4:11 PM

Kennewick plans a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest stretch of pavement at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.

Bob Olson Parkway opened to traffic a few weeks ago. The new five-lane road extends from the Steptoe Street/10th Avenue Roundabout to Sherman Street and provides connectivity between highways 395 and 240. The project includes curbs, gutters, sidewalks, streetlights and landscaping.

Hildebrand Boulevard was widened to five lanes between Sherman and Grant streets.

The event will be on the new road near 15th Place. Parking is off 15th Place near the new Desert Hills Middle School.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Kennewick poised for downtown 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program
Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video 1:02

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video

View More Video