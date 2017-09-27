It’s a ribbon cutting! Kennewick to celebrate Bob Olson Parkway

Kennewick plans a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest stretch of pavement at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
Bob Olson Parkway opened to traffic a few weeks ago. The new five-lane road extends from the Steptoe Street/10th Avenue Roundabout to Sherman Street and provides connectivity between highways 395 and 240. The project includes curbs, gutters, sidewalks, streetlights and landscaping.
Hildebrand Boulevard was widened to five lanes between Sherman and Grant streets.
The event will be on the new road near 15th Place. Parking is off 15th Place near the new Desert Hills Middle School.
