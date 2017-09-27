Update: Fatal wreck victim near Prosser identified by police

Officials say Josue Alvarado, 41, of Prosser died at the scene Tuesday afternoon when two cars collided head-on on Highway 221, about four miles south of Prosser.
A press release says Alvarado was driving a 1997 Nissan 200SX northbound on Highway 221 when he crossed into oncoming traffic.
He collided with a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by Steven C. Ellis, 65 of Prosser and occupied by passenger Cheryl C. Ellis, 62.
Both were seriously hurt and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The Life Flight Network flew the most critical person to the hospital, while Benton County Fire District 6 paramedics took another by ambulance, said West Benton Fire Rescue.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the 4 p.m. fatal collision.
All the victims were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the wreck.
At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
The cause of the crash listed on the Washington State Patrol press release is improper lane usage.
About 27 first-responders were involved from several agencies, including Benton County fire districts 2, 5 and 6, Prosser, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation.
The state reopened the highway about 7:15 p.m.
