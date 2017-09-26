One person was killed and two critically injured late Tuesday afternoon when two cars crashed on Highway 221 and Bert James Road near Prosser. The highway was closed for a few hours until Washington State Patrol troopers completed their on-scene investigation.
Collision near Prosser kills 1, injures 2 more

September 26, 2017 7:50 PM

One person is dead and two more seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when two cars collided on Highway 221, five miles south of Prosser.

The Life Flight Network flew the most critical person to an area hospital, while Benton County Fire District 6 paramedics took another by ambulance, said West Benton Fire Rescue.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating and has yet to release details of what happened in the apparent 4 p.m. head-on.

About 27 first-responders were involved from several agencies, including Benton County fire districts 2, 5 and 6, Prosser, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation.

The state reopened the highway about 7:15 p.m.

