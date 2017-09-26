Week in photos September 24-30, 2017

September 26, 2017 - Travis Jordan, left, owner of Rockabilly Roasting Co., and Ann Steiger, owner of the Roxy Theatre Antiques, are excited supporters of a “Streateries” pilot program scheduled for next spring in front of their downtown Kennewick businesses.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 26, 2017 - A metal salmon sculpture in the Newton Street parking area of Howard Amon Park frames a salmon angler Monday afternoon trolling in a boat up the Columbia River in Richland. Increasing numbers of the popular fish the are returning to their spawning grounds on the Hanford Reach are attracting anglers hoping to land a keeper. About 582,600 fall chinook salmon are expected to return to the Columbia River, which is similar to last year's actual return, according to a press release earlier this year from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 26, 2017 - The owner of a potato truck that slammed into the side of a transit bus last week was ticketed for defective brakes and expired license tabs. The driver also was cited for not using his seat belt and not renewing the truck’s tonnage license, said the Washington State Patrol.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 26, 2017 - Construction workers set concrete blocks into place Monday at the new Jefferson Elementary School building in Richland. The new $16.6 million building will be 65,000 square-feet in size and house 590 students. Replacement of the old building is the final $98 million bond issue project approved by voters in 2013. It is scheduled to open in August 2018.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 24, 2017 - Pasco remains Washington’s fastest-growing city, according to census figures released this month. The results of the 12016 American Community Survey confirm the Tri-Cities is growing in numbers and contain a few surprises as well. The release comes as the U.S. Census Bureau prepares for the 2020 census.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 24, 2017 - With their fighting faces firmly attached, this group of fierce warriors learns to fight like the Norse under the feudal tutelage by WM Gruner of Velent’s Forge during the 31st annual Ye Merrie Greenwood Faire on Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick. The renaissance event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and free for children under the age of five.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 24, 2017 - Chiawana’s Gabe Schilz (10), left, Tavin Blair (bottom) and AJ Vongphachanh (90) tackle a Hanford ball carrier Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald