Stay tuned. LIGO observatory to announce latest finding Sept. 27

An announcement of a new finding from a scientific collaboration that includes LIGO at Hanford is expected Wednesday morning.
The announcement, being made in Turin, Italy, will address an observation made on Aug. 14.
Previously the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory at Hanford near Richland has detected gravitational waves, or ripples through space and time, on three dates.
The first detection, on Sept. 14, 2015, made scientific history, confirming Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.
The gravitational waves detected twice in 2015 and in early 2017 all were generated by the collision of black holes to form a larger black hole.
But researchers also are hoping to detect gravitational waves from other sources, such as the merger of neutron stars or supernovas.
The initial three detections were made both by LIGO at Hanford and its twin observatory in Louisiana.
To verify a detection, data is collected at both the Louisiana and Hanford LIGOs.
On Aug. 1, the Virgo detector near Pisa, Italy, also went online after a multi-year upgrade to improve sensitivity.
The U.S. LIGO Scientific Collaboration announced that it would be collecting data alongside the Hanford and Louisiana LIGOs. Detecting gravitational waves from three different locations on Earth is expected to improve the ability to locate the sources of gravitational waves in the sky with greater accuracy.
