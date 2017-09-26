Local

September 26, 2017 12:45 PM

A new clubhouse, Boys and Girls! Kennewick site will open in 2018

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Kennewick is getting a new clubhouse for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

The group announced it raised about 80 percent of the $4.3 million needed for the new clubhouse.

The efforts started three years ago after club officials began looking to expand operations in the city. They found land on Jean Street between Park Middle School and Amistad Elementary near Seventh Avenue.

The 10-block area served by the 20,000-square-foot clubhouse and playground contains about 900 children and teens, according to club. The families in the area deal with poverty, lower academic performance, chronic absenteeism and more crime.

“Boys and Girls clubs are committed to serving all young people, but especially those who need us most,” said Brian Ace, the executive director of Boys and Girls Club. “We will work actively to address the needs present in this area and ensure that youth have opportunities for success regardless of the challenges they face.”

The design of the building is based on a similar clubhouse constructed in Couer D’Alene, said Adrianne Deen, the director of marketing for the club. Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction is set to start construction of the building in 2018.

Club officials are confident they will be able to raise the additional funds, and expect to open the clubhouse’s doors in the fall, Deen said.

