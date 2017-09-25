Two fawn were rescued by sheriff’s deputies Saturday from an irrigation canal in North Franklin County. One tired deer settled into dried grass after being pulled to safety, but its sibling jumped back in and had to be rescued a second time.
2 fawns, shaking and tired, pulled from North Franklin irrigation canal

September 25, 2017 7:37 PM

Two fawns were rescued Saturday from an irrigation canal in North Franklin County.

Dispatchers received a call about two unknown animals in the canal at Sagehill and Fern roads and alerted sheriff’s deputies, who noted on their Facebook page that the young deer must have slipped in and couldn’t climb up the walls.

Both deer were visibly shaking from the cold water exposure, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies used a “throw bag rope” to catch the fawns and pull them to safety.

While the first deer was tired and settled into the dried grass, the second one “wasn’t done swimming” and jumped back into the canal, deputies said. The second deer again was rescued.

They were released into a nearby orchard.

