Parking spots vs. outdoor dining. Kennewick plans experiment

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program Emily Estes-Cross, Kennewick's economic development manager, explains about a "Streateries" pilot program tentatively scheduled for next spring in downtown Kennewick. The project temporarily converts parking spots, wide sidewalks and other places into eating areas to create gathering spots to enliven the business district. Emily Estes-Cross, Kennewick's economic development manager, explains about a "Streateries" pilot program tentatively scheduled for next spring in downtown Kennewick. The project temporarily converts parking spots, wide sidewalks and other places into eating areas to create gathering spots to enliven the business district. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

