Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo helping Kennewick police foundation

A donation is allowing Kennewick police to help people when they are in the middle of a crisis.
The Benton Franklin Fair donated $1,215 to the Kennewick Police Department Foundation Monday.
The fair raised money by selling Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association feathers. The sale is part of a initiative aimed at helping public service charities.
The foundation’s work, including its Community Cares Fund, made it the charity of choice for the funds. The Community Cares Fund provides help to people ranging from buying a tank of gas to paying for a hotel room for a domestic violence victim.
The support for the fair helps the police department continue to help people, Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg said.
“The support we receive through the fair ... has continued to make our community a great place to live,” he said.
The department is a great partner with the fair, said Fair Board President Brian Goulet.
People can continue to purchase the feathers at the fair office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The proceeds continue to go to the foundation.
For more information about the features call 509-222-3749, ext. 6204.
