Potato truck owner cited for bad brakes in transit bus crash

The owner of a potato truck that slammed into the side of a transit bus last week has been ticketed for defective brakes and expired license tabs.
The truck driver also was cited for not using his seat belt and not renewing the truck’s tonnage license, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The truck lost brake power while heading north on Highway 395 on Sept. 19. He hit the Ben Franklin bus with four passengers and a driver when it was in the middle of the intersection at Hildebrand Boulevard in Kennewick.
All five on the bus were hurt, including a Kennewick High freshman who had to have his spleen removed.
WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that Zurisadday Moya-Jimenez, 33, had a valid Mexican commercial driver’s license and was temporarily in the state hauling loads.
The load of potatoes was shipped by ConAgra from Paterson using Vizcarra Trucking of Pasco, which has two trucks and two drivers. Alfonso Estrada is listed as the company’s registered agent with the Washington Secretary of State.
A WSP inspector found other violations, as well. They included ruptured and leaking air brake parts; missing or defective parts; and out-of-adjustment brakes.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Vizcarra has had five vehicle inspections and eight driver inspections in the past two years.
WSP’s commercial vehicle section is going to do a full audit of Vizcarra Trucking’s paperwork.
Of those five inspections, two resulted in trucks being suspended from service until they were repaired. One inspection resulted in a driver being suspended until the issues were cleared up.
Those “out-of-service” rates are higher than national averages.
Thorson said it’s typical for the state patrol not to issue citations for each violation. However, WSP’s commercial vehicle section is going to do a full audit of Vizcarra’s paperwork this week.
“The public is pretty outraged about this story, and rightfully so,” Thorson said.
