More Videos

Kennewick poised for downtown 'Streateries' pilot program 0:40

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

Pause
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:29

Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown.

Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea 3:46

Trump announces executive order that targets those financing and trading with North Korea

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 1:32

South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess

After getting past Kennewick, Richland looks to go 4-0 against Southridge 3:18

After getting past Kennewick, Richland looks to go 4-0 against Southridge

'Get Your Shine On' solo by Florida Georgia Line drummer Sean Fuller at Richland elementary 2:23

"Get Your Shine On" solo by Florida Georgia Line drummer Sean Fuller at Richland elementary

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out 1:40

Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out

  • Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

    Potato truck broadsides transit bus at full speed at Southridge.

Potato truck broadsides transit bus at full speed at Southridge. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Potato truck broadsides transit bus at full speed at Southridge. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Local

Potato truck owner cited for bad brakes in transit bus crash

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2017 6:08 PM

The owner of a potato truck that slammed into the side of a transit bus last week has been ticketed for defective brakes and expired license tabs.

The truck driver also was cited for not using his seat belt and not renewing the truck’s tonnage license, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The truck lost brake power while heading north on Highway 395 on Sept. 19. He hit the Ben Franklin bus with four passengers and a driver when it was in the middle of the intersection at Hildebrand Boulevard in Kennewick.

All five on the bus were hurt, including a Kennewick High freshman who had to have his spleen removed.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that Zurisadday Moya-Jimenez, 33, had a valid Mexican commercial driver’s license and was temporarily in the state hauling loads.

The load of potatoes was shipped by ConAgra from Paterson using Vizcarra Trucking of Pasco, which has two trucks and two drivers. Alfonso Estrada is listed as the company’s registered agent with the Washington Secretary of State.

bus
The owner of a potato truck that slammed into the side of a transit bus last week was ticketed for defective brakes and expired license tabs. The driver also was cited for not using his seat belt and not renewing the truck’s tonnage license, said the Washington State Patrol.
Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

A WSP inspector found other violations, as well. They included ruptured and leaking air brake parts; missing or defective parts; and out-of-adjustment brakes.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Vizcarra has had five vehicle inspections and eight driver inspections in the past two years.

WSP’s commercial vehicle section is going to do a full audit of Vizcarra Trucking’s paperwork.

Of those five inspections, two resulted in trucks being suspended from service until they were repaired. One inspection resulted in a driver being suspended until the issues were cleared up.

Those “out-of-service” rates are higher than national averages.

Thorson said it’s typical for the state patrol not to issue citations for each violation. However, WSP’s commercial vehicle section is going to do a full audit of Vizcarra’s paperwork this week.

“The public is pretty outraged about this story, and rightfully so,” Thorson said.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program

View More Video