Angling for a chance to boat a keeper Chinook salmon

A metal salmon sculpture in the Newton Street parking area of Howard Amon Park frames a salmon angler Monday afternoon as they troll in a boat up the Columbia River in Richland.
Increasing numbers of the popular fish are returning to their spawning grounds on the Hanford Reach and attracting many anglers hoping to land a keeper.
About 582,600 fall Chinook salmon are expected to return to the Columbia River, which is similar to last year’s actual return, according to a press release earlier this year from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Comments