A metal salmon sculpture in the Newton Street parking area of Howard Amon Park frames a salmon angler Monday afternoon trolling in a boat up the Columbia River in Richland. Increasing numbers of the popular fish the are returning to their spawning grounds on the Hanford Reach are attracting anglers hoping to land a keeper.
Local

Angling for a chance to boat a keeper Chinook salmon

Tri-City Herald

September 25, 2017 5:58 PM

A metal salmon sculpture in the Newton Street parking area of Howard Amon Park frames a salmon angler Monday afternoon as they troll in a boat up the Columbia River in Richland.

Increasing numbers of the popular fish are returning to their spawning grounds on the Hanford Reach and attracting many anglers hoping to land a keeper.

About 582,600 fall Chinook salmon are expected to return to the Columbia River, which is similar to last year’s actual return, according to a press release earlier this year from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

