Finley man starts motorhome. And a fire.

A Finley resident accidentally started a fire after trying to move his motorhome from an undeveloped lot in Finley.
An official from Benton Fire Distirct 1 said the man wanted to move the 1973 motorhome from the lot, so he started it up and then went back into his shop nearby on South Williams Private Road SE.
Battalion Chief Don Taylor said that the motorhome’s air-based suspension had lost all of its air after the motorhome had sat for some time. That put the engine close to the scrub brush that had grown beneath the RV.
Taylor said the heat of the engine and the catalytic converter set the brush on fire. The blaze quickly engulfed the RV.
No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged, Taylor said. The vehicle was destroyed.
