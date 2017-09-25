The chill is gone. Warmer weather in Tri-City forecast

Mostly clear skies and warmer weather are forecast for the Tri-Cities this week by the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to top out at 76 to 77 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
But highs should be back up to the 80s for the rest of the work week.
On Friday the high could reach 84 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal for late September in the Tri-Cities.
Overnight lows should be in the low 50s through the weekend, according to the weather service.
Tuesday’s cloudy skies should clear Tuesday and remain mostly clear during the daytime through the weekend.
