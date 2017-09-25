Temperatures will be back in the 80s this week, even though leaves in the Tri-Cities have started to turn color.
Temperatures will be back in the 80s this week, even though leaves in the Tri-Cities have started to turn color. File Tri-City Herald
Temperatures will be back in the 80s this week, even though leaves in the Tri-Cities have started to turn color. File Tri-City Herald

Local

The chill is gone. Warmer weather in Tri-City forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2017 12:29 PM

Mostly clear skies and warmer weather are forecast for the Tri-Cities this week by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 76 to 77 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

But highs should be back up to the 80s for the rest of the work week.

On Friday the high could reach 84 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal for late September in the Tri-Cities.

Overnight lows should be in the low 50s through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Tuesday’s cloudy skies should clear Tuesday and remain mostly clear during the daytime through the weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video 1:02

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video
What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:29

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm

View More Video