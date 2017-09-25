Hungry in the Tri-Cities? UberEATS has your back starting Monday

Uber Technologies Inc., the San Francisco-based transportation technology company, is bringing a new business line to the Tri-Cities starting today.
UberEATS, the food-delivery arm of the smartphone-based rid-hailing service, debuts today serving a handful of local restaurants.
UberEATS echoes Uber’s ride-hailing service in both name and technology. Users order food through the UberEATS app from a small but growing list of restaurants. UberEATS drivers ferry the order to the customer’s door, be it work, home or anywhere in between.
Participating local restaurants include Stick & Stone Wood Fired Pizza, Bookwalter Winery’s Fiction restaurant, El Porton and Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant. A full list is available on the app, which is downloaded separately from the traditional Uber ride app.
The service will be available across the Tri-Cities, including in Pasco.
Uber drivers aren’t able to collect passengers in Pasco after the city council failed to reach an agreement on fingerprint checks for drivers. UberEATS is a food delivery service and doesn’t carry passengers so it operates under different rules.
Restaurants set the price of the food and Uber tacks on a $4.99 booking fee.
There is some overlap between Uber drives and Uber EATS drivers, but the rules are more relaxed for the latter. Uber drivers must be 21 or older and have four-door vehicles no older than 15 years.
UberEATS registers drivers as young as 19 and allows two-door cars. The upper age for its vehicles is more relaxed too: 20 years.
Spokesman Nathan Hambley said the company began registering drivers a few weeks ago and plans to serve most neighborhoods from West Richland to Pasco.
UberEATS is available in 120 cities in 29 countries.
For information about driving for Uber or UberEATS, visit uber.com.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments