Visit a Washington state park, including Grayland Beach State Park in Pacific County, for free on Sept. 30.
Visit a Washington state park, including Grayland Beach State Park in Pacific County, for free on Sept. 30. File The Olympian
Visit a Washington state park, including Grayland Beach State Park in Pacific County, for free on Sept. 30. File The Olympian

Local

Mark your calendar for a free state park day before the month ends

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

September 24, 2017 5:53 PM

You can check out a Washington state park for free on Sept. 30.

No Discover Pass is needed for day visitors on National Public Lands Day.

A $30 annual Discover Pass or a $10 day pass usually is required for each vehicle stopping at a state park.

Charges still will apply for overnight stays and rentals at state parks Saturday. You’ll also need a Discover Pass to access land managed by the Washington departments of Natural Resources or Fish and Wildlife.

Just two more free state parks remain this year. They are set for Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and for Nov. 24 as an autumn free day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video 1:02

Great Prosser Balloon Rally 2017 360 degree video
What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:29

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm
Thunderstorms wash through Tri-Cities 0:40

Thunderstorms wash through Tri-Cities

View More Video