Mark your calendar for a free state park day before the month ends

You can check out a Washington state park for free on Sept. 30.
No Discover Pass is needed for day visitors on National Public Lands Day.
A $30 annual Discover Pass or a $10 day pass usually is required for each vehicle stopping at a state park.
Charges still will apply for overnight stays and rentals at state parks Saturday. You’ll also need a Discover Pass to access land managed by the Washington departments of Natural Resources or Fish and Wildlife.
Just two more free state parks remain this year. They are set for Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and for Nov. 24 as an autumn free day.
