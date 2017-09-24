Worried about the end of DACA? A forum is planned Sept. 25 in Pasco

A free community forum on “Options After DACA” is planned Sept. 25 in Pasco.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Flamingo’s Party Hall, 3521 W. Court St.
The event is coordinated by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and Washington Dream Coalition.
Attendees will be able to hear the latest DACA information, talk to an immigration attorney and learn about other resources for DACA recipients and their families.
DACA is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — an Obama-era initiative that shields from deportation young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
The program now is in question, as President Trump earlier this month began shutting it down, plunging DACA recipients into uncertainty.
More information on DACA and the forum: nwirp.org/daca.
