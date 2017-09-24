Perfect 10: Local eateries pass inspections with flying colors

Four Mid-Columbia food establishments face re-inspection while 10 earned perfect scores on the latest reports from the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team.
The health district’s food safety team regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food retail establishments, including both stores ad restaurants. Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Inspectors evaluate establishments on a 418-point scale for sanitation and safety, if workers have the appropriate food worker cards, if managers can answer basic safety questions or if dishwashers meet the required temperature to sanitize dishes.
Past inspection reports are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
CG Public House & Catering, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept.. 8, second follow-up to Aug. 17 routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, improper cold holding.
Maverick Inc., 5505 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 7, routine (45 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Safeway (Deli), 1803 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 8, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Teriyaki Grill, 5325 Road 68, Pasco, Sept. 7, first follow-up to July 20 routine ((25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Al Basha Kabab, 3600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, first follow-up to July 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Costa Vida, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Sept. 6, second follow-up to July 3 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Don Taco (Mobile), Tumbleweed Festival, Richland, Sept. 2, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Dovetail Joint Mobile Kitchen (Mobile) Tumbleweed Festival, Richland, Sept. 2, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Edgar Brown Stadium - West, 725 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Finley Elementary School, 213504 E. Cougar Road, Kennewick, Sept. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack in the Box, 2722 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, first follow-up to July 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jake’s Cafe Restaurant, 528 S. Ely St., Kennewick, Sept. 6, first follow-up to July 20 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 2721 W. Kennewick Ave., Sept. 6, first follow-up to July 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Richland Health Foods, 1769 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
River’s Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, Sept. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Safeway, 1803 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 8, routine, Bakery, (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (10 red, 0 blue)
Shang Hai Restaurant, 3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 6, second follow-up to May 22 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbuck’s Coffee, 1759 George Washington Way, Richland, Sept. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Uncle Brother’s Fish (Mobile), Tumbleweeds Festival, Richland, Sept. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
