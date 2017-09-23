‘We’re trying to open people’s eyes.’ De-Escalate Washington holds Pasco forum

James Rideout didn’t go looking to become an activist.
But after his niece, Jacqueline Salyers, a 32-year-old Puyallup tribal member, was fatally shot by Tacoma police last year, he picked up the mantle.
He’s now part of De-Escalate Washington, which is promoting Initiative 940 to require de-escalation training for police and remove the “de facto immunity” from state law for officers who use deadly force.
“We’ll never see justice for our loved ones. But preservation of life is our ultimate goal,” Rideout said Saturday during a De-Escalate Washington forum in Pasco.
About two dozen people attended the session at Community Unitarian Universalist Church, asking questions and learning how to gather signatures.
More than 101,000 signatures have been collected across the state so far. A total of 259,000 valid signatures are needed by year’s end for the initiative to move forward.
Fé Lopez of One America, who’s helping lead De-Escalate Washington, said I-940 doesn’t include everything that’s needed.
“But it’s a first step,” she said. “We’re looking at this as incremental change.”
The initiative would require that officers be trained in ways to de-escalate conflict, in first aid and in working with people with mental illness.
It also would establish a new “good faith” standard for use of deadly force.
De-Escalate Washington officials say it has bi-partisan backing and support from some in law enforcement, including King County’s sheriff.
The state Fraternal Order of Police is opposed, with a spokesman telling the Herald last month that it would require training that’s already mandatory and has its roots in antipathy over Washington’s “malice” law that makes it difficult to prosecute officers in deadly incidents.
If the signature requirement is met by Dec. 29, I-940 will go to the state Legislature.
If lawmakers pass it, then it becomes law. If they reject it or ignore it, then it goes to a statewide vote next year.
They also can pass an alternative, which would then go to the state ballot along with the original initiative.
Marilyn Covarrubias of the Tacoma area said it’s important to her to speak out in support of I-940.
Her son, Daniel Covarrubias, was fatally shot by Lakewood police in 2015. He was unarmed.
Her voice cracked as she spoke of getting a phone call from the hospital telling her to rush over. Her son died in her arms, she said.
“We’re trying to open people’s eyes,” she said after the Pasco forum. “We want to be able to trust the police again.”
