Joyce W. Rust

Tri-City Herald

September 23, 2017 5:59 PM

Joyce Worrell Rust, 86, of West Richland, died Sept. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Roberts, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.

She was a retired clerical worker at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset is handling arrangements.

