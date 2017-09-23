Joyce W. Rust

Joyce Worrell Rust, 86, of West Richland, died Sept. 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in Roberts, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.
She was a retired clerical worker at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset is handling arrangements.
September 23, 2017
